Wesley shares top honors with world champ in rapid chess tilt

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Grandmaster Wesley So whipped up four wins in the last six rounds for a share of the 2020 Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz title with reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen on Saturday.

Trailing one point behind Carlsen after 12 rounds of blitz, So scored five points to forge a tie for the crown with identical 24 points.

It was a strong finish for So, who had to beat Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, Armenian Levon Aronian, and Indian Pentala Harikrishna to catch up with Carlsen.

So also bested the United States’ Leinier Dominguez Perez and drew with Iran’s Alireza Firouzja and Russia’s Alexander Grischuk during that last-gasp rampage.

With the win, So and Carlsen pocketed $45,000 (roughly P2.25 million) apiece.

Hikaru Nakamura came in third with 21 points.

It was an improvement for So who finished fifth in the Champions Showdown Fischer Rapid topped by Carlsen and also organized by the St. Louis Chess Club in Missouri last week.

But unlike in that one, So made sure Carlsen will not be enjoying the spoils alone.

