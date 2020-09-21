6.1 quake hits Surigao del Sur

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY MIKE CRISMUNDO

BUTUAN CITY – A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Surigao del Sur early Monday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The earthquake occurred at around 6:13 a.m.

In its bulletin, Phivolcs said the epicenter was plotted 66 kilometers (kms) northeast of Bayabas town, Surigao del Sur province. Phivolcs said Intensity l was registered in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte province and Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental province.

The agency also said there were no damages in properties, but aftershocks are expected.

The regional office of Caraga region Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and Surigao del Sur disaster risk reduction and management council (DRRMC) here also reported no damage or injury. (Mike Crismundo)

comments