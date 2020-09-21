BuCor chief Bantag tests COVID positive

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag tested positive for COVID-19.

In a radio interview over DZBB Monday, Bantag disclosed that he experienced chills for two nights as well as fever and cough. These went away on the third night but a swab test revealed that he is positive for COVID-19.

Bantag said that he took medicines and vitamins and has no more symptoms. He added that he will not be confined in a hospital but will remain in isolation.

He said that he has no underlying conditions.

Bantag said that his driver and security first tested positive for COVID-19 and he might have acquired the disease while riding with them.

Another BuCor official had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 — spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag. (Dhel Nazario)

