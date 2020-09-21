Great Filipino films-1

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

Last year was the 100th year of Philippine cinema.

There were plans to compile the 100 greatest Filipino films. It didn’t materialize.

Highspeed now attempts to name them, based on research and interviews with cinema authorities.

The criteria used: impact, relevance, and lasting appeal.

But this column will settle for the great Filipino films instead of the greatest.

Highspeed starts with the works of six National Artists whose eras included the ‘30s and ‘50s, the golden ages of local movies.

GERRY DE LEON: “Daigdig ng mga Api” – Robert Arevalo, Barvara Perez, “El FilibusTom terismo”- Pancho Magalona, “The Moises Padilla Story”Leopoldo Salcedo, “Ifugao” – Efren Reyes, “Sisa” – Anita Linda, “Banaue” – Nora Aunor

BERT AVELLANA: “Anak Dalita” – Rosa Rosal, Tony Santos, “Kundiman ng Lahi” – Charito Solis, “A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino” – Daisy Hontiveros Avellana, Naty Crame Rogers, “Kandelerong Pilak”—Lilia Dizon, Teody Belarmino, “Walang Sugat”Mario Montenegro, Charito Solis, “Badjao” – Rosa Rosal, Tony Santos

EDDIE ROMERO: “Aguila” – Fernando Poe Jr., “Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Kayo Ngayon?” – Christopher de Leon

MANUEL CONDE: “Genghis Kahn” – Manuel Conde, “Ikaw Kasi”- Nida Blanca, Nestor de Villa. (Next: Part 2)

