Isko calls for ‘swift justice’ for slain cop in heist

Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno on Monday ordered the police to leave no stone unturned to deliver “swift justice” to a cop who was gunned down in a Sta. Cruz heist over the weekend.

Moreno bared that they are already verifying intelligence reports on the whereabouts of one of at least three suspects who killed Police Executive Master Sergeant Roel Candido.

“Itaob niyo ang Maynila. Itaob niyo ang buong bansa. Halughugin niyo,” he told police officers during the flag ceremony.

“Bigyan niyo ng hustisya ‘yung pulis na kinorner lang ng mga criminal,” he added. “I hope you know how to read between the lines. I want justice, swift justice.”

Investigation showed that on September 19, the perpetrators onboard a red Mitsubishi Mirage vehicle blocked the path of a white Toyota Innova car that was carrying employees of a jewelry shop along Florentino Torres Street in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

The car was driven by Sulficio Pisngot, 63, while those onboard were Catherine King, 43, and Vibsia Cañete, 20.

The gunmen open fired at the victims’ vehicle, wounding the three passengers.

Candido, who was onboard his SYM Joyride scooter just behind the Toyota Innova car, tried to respond to the incident. But as he was drawing his firearm, two gunmen peppered him with bullets, killing him instantly.

Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda, Manila Police District (MPD) director, said the slain police officer was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. (Minka Tiangco)

