Man in drug watchlist shot dead in Manila

BY MINKA TIANGCO

A man who was reportedly included in barangay drug watchlist was shot dead by two unidentified men in an alley in Pandacan, Manila, Sunday midnight, police said.

Police identified the victim as Edgardo de Vera, Jr., 32, former security guard and resident of Barangay 844, Pandacan, Manila.

According to a report, barangay officials were roving the area when they saw the victim being chased by two unidentified men clad in black from his house down to the said alley.

When the barangay officials arrived at the alley, De Vera was already lying on the ground unconscious. They brought him to Ospital ng Maynila onboard the barangay’s tricycle patrol, but he was pronounced dead on arrival at around 1:18 a.m. due to a lone gunshot wound in the right portion of his chest.

The case is still being investigated, police said. (Minka Tiangco)

