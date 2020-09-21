Public cautioned on use of UV light for disinfection

The Department of Health (DoH) has cautioned the public on the use of ultraviolet (UV) light to sanitize objects amid the threat of the coronavirus disease.

DoH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that improper use of UV light may cause skin burns or eye irritation, adding that its use is mainly advisable in hospital settings.

“Mayroon din kasi itong harmful effects ito para mga tao kapag hindi ‘yan nagamit ng maayos, halimbawa ginamit sa bahay, hindi naman marunong ‘yung tao gumamit, maaring magkaroon ng harm puwedeng magkaroon ng burns sa skin niyo puwede rin sa mata,” she said in a recent press briefing.

“Ito po ay ginagamit na talaga pang-disinfect ng mga health facilities and this done in a proper manner,” she said.

Vergeire said that direct wiping is the best way to disinfect objects.

“Anything that we buy or we bring outside of our home, they need to be cleansed and disinfected,” she said.

“We recommend the direct wiping of surfaces using a rag with disinfectant. This is supported by scientific evidence,” she added. (Analou de Vera)

