Velasco ready to takeover House leadership

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Amid speculations of an impending leadership coup in the House of Representatives, Team Velasco has readied its line-up for key positions in the legislative chamber for the anticipated changing of guards that will involve the replacement of incumbent Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, and possibly, Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez.

“We are not aware of any coup but we are ready to take over next month. That underscores how strong our faith is in the President’s word – we expect a smooth transition this coming October,” a senior administration lawmaker and key ally of Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco said in an exclusive interview.

Requesting anonymity, the Velasco ally said that the incoming House management team is trying its best not to respond to press statements attempting to sow intrigue between incumbent Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and the Marinduque lawmaker.

He also revealed that the Velasco team is readying a leadership line-up that will observe and respect the tradition of fair and equitable distribution of committee assignments among political parties comprising the majority bloc.

“Congressman Velasco has 101% faith in the leadership of President Duterte. The President has spoken and when a gentleman gives his word, expect no ifs and buts to have it broken,” the source from the Velasco camp said.

It will be recalled that in a bid to avert division among his congressional allies as a result of last year’s speakership rivalry, Duterte brokered a term-sharing agreement between Cayetano and Velasco.

Under the gentleman’s agreement that Cayetano proposed, he will lead the Lower House as speaker for 15 months while Velasco will take over for the remainder of the 18th Congress.

Cayetano will be speaker until the fourth Monday of October, 2020.

A month into the speakership change, allies of the incumbent speaker started issuing press statements aimed at drumming up his accomplishments.

Romualdez, together with Cavite Rep. Elpidio Barzaga, backed Cayetano’s continued stay as House leader. (Ben Rosario)

comments