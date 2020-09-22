Alden Richards on going back to work amid new normal: ‘Sobrang iba talaga’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NEIL RAMOS

As excited as he was going back to work several months after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown in March, Alden Richards revealed he found the new normal an all-too strange experience.

The actor just finished shooting “Love On The Balcony,” the first installment of GMA-7’s new drama anthology “I Can See You,” which is set to air Sept. 28 via GMA Telebabad.

He told “24 Oras,” “First project shoot ko ‘yun since March. So, sobrang iba talaga.”

Richards further detailed, “Yung mga preparation prior to tapings nag-iba rin. Swab testing, tapos health monitoring. On the set, health monitoring pa rin. After nung taping namin, ‘yung last day, nag-antigen swab kami.”

“Tapos lahat hindi ko nakita ‘yung mukha. Lahat naka-mask, lahat naka-face shield. So, new environment,” he added.

Apart from the series, Richards is also busy as celebrity ambassador of “Bida Ang May Disiplina,” a campaign launched by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Health (DOH), geared towards reminding the public how to avoid contracting COVID-19.

The actor is only happy to help hoping he could use his influence to help flatten the curve and ultimately put an end to the crisis.

Meanwhile, Richards is cooking up something exciting for fans in time for his 10th year anniversary in show business.

He teased via social media, “Malapit na tayong magkasama uli! Save the date: Dec. 8! #AldensReality #AldenRoadToTen.”

comments