Those who hear the word of God and act on it

GOSPEL: LK 8:19-21

The mother of Jesus and his brothers came to him but were unable to join him because of the crowd. He was told, “Your mother and your brothers are standing outside and they wish to see you.” He said to them in reply, “My mother and my brothers are those who hear the word of God and act on it.”

To belong to the new family of God, one has to be a “hearer” and “doer” of the teachings of Jesus. Blood relationship is not enough. “Doing” the will of the

Father is at the core of Jesus’ mission and person. Every disciple of Jesus should realize that there is an intimate relation between “being” and “doing.” The very being of Jesus is always connected and linked with his Father. Thus, Jesus always communes with the Father in prayer before he sets out teaching and working miracles. Jesus possesses the heart of God the Father in his words and actions that are then loaded with the overflowing love, forgiveness, and compassion of the Father.

The heart of the upright person is pleasing to the Lord (First Reading). Just and virtuous people conduct their affairs in justice, in truth, in humble loving service; the wicked are proud, lying, and prone to destructive evil acts. Jesus goes beyond the just and upright man of Scriptures, because he accepts into his “divine family” everyone who hears his gospel message (love of God and love of neighbor) and acts on it.

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2020,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls. ph.

