To make stars more accessible to fans, GMA launches Viber community

Beginning Sept. 21, fans will be able to interact with their favorite Kapuso stars in a click of a button via the GMA Entertainment Viber Community.

According to a release, it is meant to highlight the special bond that GMA fans and celebrities have created through similar interests and love for all things Kapuso.

“The Viber Community is another avenue where fans can get up to the minute showbiz news, trends, and behind-the-scenes stories about various GMA artists while gaining friends online.”

The Kapuso Viber Chat feature will also allow fans to catch up with their favorite Kapuso artists.

Making conversations even more fun and colorful is the Proud to be Kapuso Sticker Pack that showcase witty catchphrases from artists and references from well-loved GMA shows.

These exclusive Kapuso stickers will be downloadable soon.

