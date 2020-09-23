All NAIA smoking areas closed

BY ARIEL FERNANDEZ

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced on Wednesday the strict implementation of no-smoking policy in all four terminals as a precautionary health measure against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal said smoking areas at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminals will be temporary closed. Also affected are the designated open-air spaces on the terminal grounds.

Monreal said the prohibition of smoking was first implemented on Sept. 15 but noted that the physical distancing measure was not observed inside the designated smoking areas.

The ban will only be lifted once the vaccine is already available in the market. (Ariel Fernandez)

