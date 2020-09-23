Aranas bares initial POC ticket vs Bambol

By Kristel Satumbaga

Archery chief Clint Aranas bared his partial ticket for the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) elections set in November where he challenges incumbent president Rep. Bambol Tolentino for the top post.

Aranas confirmed on Wednesday that handball president Steve Hontiveros, who is also currently the POC chairman, will be one of his running mates.

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association chief Philip Juico and rugby president Ada Milby will also run for first Vice President and second Vice President, respectively.

Aranas’ announcement came a day after Tolentino disclosed his running mates that include Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio for first VP, and fencing and modern pentathlon head Richard Gomez for second VP.

In July last year, the POC held a special poll after Ricky Vargas resigned from his post with Tolentino winning the presidency over Juico, 24-20.

Other positions in the elections are chairman, treasure, auditor and four board members.

