CA confirms appointments of 15 AFP senior officers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY MARIO CASAYURAN

The powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) confirmed on Wednesday the appointments of 15 senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

The confirmation was made during a plenary session of the CA presided by Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, concurrent CA chairman.

This followed a favorable endorsement by Rep. Luis “Jon-Jon’’ A. Ferrer IV, chairman of the CA national defense committee after a public hearing that determined whether the appointees are fit and capable to do their jobs.

Confirmed as Brigadier Generals were Camilo C. Ligayo and Marion R. Sison.

Confirmed as Captains in the Philippine Navy were Fred R. Correo, Franklin B. Rotoni, Boyd P. Amorado and Teodoro A. Bolanio.

Also confirmed as Colonels in the Philippine Air Force and Philippine Army were Roberto B. Sarmiento, Emerson C. David, Warlito A. Limet, Sali A. Limpahong, Eduardo V. Domingo, Denis S. Mangcoy, Rey P. Pasco, Myroade R. De Leon and Henry D. Estoesta. (Mario Casayuran)

comments