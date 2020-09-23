Cebu boxing event could become a pattern for others – GAB

By Waylon Galvez

Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra said the boxing event in Cebu next month can serve as a pattern for other local promoters out to get back on track after several projects were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mitra said he is likely to watch what is shaping up to be a historic 4-card fight live on Oct. 7 presented by the Omega Boxing Promotions in a ‘bubble’ at the International Pharmaceuticals Inc. in Mandaue City.

“We are happy that the historic Philippine boxing restart is happening,” Mitra told Manila Bulletin-Tempo in a message Wednesday as the event serves as the first since the nationwide lockdown in mid-March.

The event was originally set Sept. 30, but Julius Erving Junco, the head trainer of the Omega Boxing Promotions, said the 4-card event has been moved to a week due to things they need to complete.

The event is under the supervision of GAB through the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Department of Health (DOH) that crafted the guidelines for the resumption of sports in the professional level.

“Nasa 80 percent na, may mga konti lang na inaayos,” said Junco. “Basta ginagawa namin to para gumalaw yung record ng boxer namin at para naman mabuhay uli ang boxing sa Pilipinas.”

“Lugi talaga ang promoter dito, but for the love of boxing gagawin natin ito. Sana maging smooth ang takbo at maging successful ang promotion natin for Philippine boxing,” added Junco, who credited Omega Boxing Promotions chief Pio Paulo Castillo III for his sacrifices for the event to happen.

The four boxers of Omega set to see action are Mark Vicelles, Pete Apolinar, Christian Araneta and Carlo Bacaro

Vicelles will go up against Junuel Lacar from Baguio City in the 10-round light flyweight encounter, while Apolinar takes on Jetro Pabustan from Cagayan de Oro also in a 10-round featherweight category,

The two other fights will pit Araneta against Richard Rosales from Bohol in the flyweight division, and Bacaro versus Jeffry Stella from Cebu in the welterweight class.

“Five bouts are allowed but they will only have four so super complied and no audience,” said Mitra. “This will serve as a template for other boxing promotions that have already been allowed by the IATF.”

