CIDG probes ‘Flatten the Fear’ event

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY CHITO CHAVEZ

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) to investigate the “Flatten the Fear” event of the Concerned Doctors and Citizens of the Philippines (CDCPh) group for supposed violations of quarantine protocols.

Based on the report received by the DILG, most of the CDCPh members purposely did not wear face masks during the event “because they are already on prophylaxis and preventive treatment of COVID-19’’.

The report also noted the event seeks to end all community restrictions and lockdowns in the country despite the on-going global pandemic.

DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año said the Department of Health (DoH) has requested the probe with the reports of violations of the prohibition on mass gathering, failure to wear face masks and no physical distancing, among others.

While the campaign’s call to boost a person’s immunity system may have good intentions, Año stressed “their actions show otherwise as they allegedly violated the minimum health standards on the prohibition of mass gathering and mandatory wearing of face masks’’. (Chito Chavez)

comments