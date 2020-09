Dennis Padilla on Julia Barretto pregnancy rumor, Jay Sonza

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NEIL RAMOS

Dennis Padilla is not bothered about talks his daughter, actress Julia Barretto, is pregnant.

In an interview with DZMM Tuesday, the actor insisted he should’ve known about it if it was true, noting his closeness to Barretto.

As to former broadcaster Jay Sonza starting the whole thing by seemingly making fun of it in a Facebook post, Padilla expressed how he wished Sonza asked him or Barreto’s mother, Marjorie, first prior to commenting on the matter.

He said, “Ang akin lang, gusto kong sabihin kay Kuya Jay—Kuya Jay, bago ka sana nag-comment ng ganoon, sana tinawagan mo naman ako. O kaya tanong mo kay Marjorie, o kaya mag-text ka kung sino man ang alam mo malapit kay Julia, para malaman mo kung totoo o hindi.”

“Kasi parang ang pagkabitaw ni Jay Sonza, parang kaswal, parang kaswal, hindi siya news type. So, yun lang siguro ang kulang lang ni Kuya Jay doon—yung coordination sa mga magulang ‘tsaka doon sa bata.”

He is open to discussing the matter with Sonza if possible.

“Mag-uusap na lang kami ng, yun lang, tawagan… at saka kung kailangan may mag-apologize siguro, apology lang siguro,” he said.

“Ayos lang iyon dahil kaibigan din natin si Kuya Jay,” he added.

Asked if he has already reached out to his daughter, Padilla said, “Hindi pa kami nag-uusap. Pero I also respect the privacy of my daughter dahil she’s already 23. Adult na iyan, e.”

“Si Julia, kapag merong hinihinging advice iyan, te-text lang naman sa akin iyan. So, hindi ko ibo-volunteer yung advice ko, kasi adult na siya.”

Note Sonza already issued a non-apology, sharing in a recent post “Pasensiya na kung napaaga ang aking Congratulations. Itatabi ko na lang muna iyong regalo ko sa kanila.”

comments