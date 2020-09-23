Gave them power and authority

Gospel • Lk 9:1-6

Jesus summoned the Twelve and gave them power and authority over all demons and to cure diseases, and he sent them to proclaim the Kingdom of God and to heal the sick. He said to them, “Take nothing for the journey, neither walking stick, nor sack, nor food, nor money, and let no one take a second tunic. Whatever house you enter, stay there and leave from there. And as for those who do not welcome you, when you leave that town, shake the dust from your feet in testimony against them.” Then they set out and went from village to village proclaiming the good news and curing diseases everywhere.

Jesus calls and sends. He commissions the Twelve to speak and act in his name. As Apostles (Greek: ἀπόστολος / apostolos = one who is sent), the Twelve are sent with his authority and power. They are to speak his words without adulterating or watering down the message. They are not inventing their own message, but they must present the mind and the heart of their Master-Teacher Jesus and proclaim only values of the Kingdom. The healing and the exorcism of evil spirits accompanying their preaching confirm the divine authority behind them. The Apostles should not rely on their own powers or carry many provisions (money, food, walking stick, sack); rather, they are to trust God’s providence. Many founders of religious and mendicant orders – Benedict of Nursia, Francis of Assisi, Dominic de Guzman, Ignatius of Loyola, and Mother Teresa – have accomplished so much for the Church starting from scratch. God has used their humble poverty to build the Church. God is always at the forefront while they remain at the background.

