Man hurt in Tondo fire

BY MINKA TIANGCO

A man was injured during a fire at a residential area in Barangay 267, Tondo, Manila, Tuesday night.

Fire investigators said Catalino Masangkay, 30, sustained a laceration on the right side of his head.

According to report, the fire started at the rear portion of the third floor of a residential house in the said area at around 10:13 p.m. and escalated to third alarm at around 1045 p.m..

The fire was put out at around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fire investigators pegged the estimated worth of damages at around P300,000.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire. (Minka Tiangco)

