    Man hurt in Tondo fire

    Man hurt in Tondo fire

    September 23, 2020

     

    BY MINKA TIANGCO

     

     

    A man was injured during a fire at a residential area in Barangay 267, Tondo, Manila, Tuesday night.

    Fire investigators said Catalino Masangkay, 30, sustained a laceration on the right side of his head.

    According to report, the fire started at the rear portion of the third floor of a residential house in the said area at around 10:13 p.m. and escalated to third alarm at around 1045 p.m..

    The fire was put out at around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

    Fire investigators pegged the estimated worth of damages at around P300,000.

    Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire. (Minka Tiangco)

