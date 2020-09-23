Mixed emotions for newly-wed Alas, new father Elorde

By JONAS TERRADO

NLEX’s Kevin Alas and NorthPort’s Nico Elorde admitted that there are mixed emotions about the planned resumption of the PBA season on Oct. 9 under a bubble setup in Clark, Pampanga.

Alas recently tied the knot with Selina Dagdag in a civil wedding recently while Elorde became a father several weeks ago when wife Mich Del Carmen gave birth to their first child.

While it will be tough for them to be away from their families until December, both players understand the importance of having the chance to finally play on the hardcourt.

“Malungkot kasi more than a week pa lang kaming kinasal ni Selina. As much as possible I want to spend time with her kasi honeymoon stage,” Alas said on Tuesday’s episode of Sports Page.

“Pero professional players tayo, it’s our responsibility na maglaro at the same time to give entertainment to fans,” added Alas, who hopes to finally get back into form after his 2019 campaign was marred by a second ACL injury.

Elorde, on the other hand, hopes to make up for his absence once the bubble concludes.

“Sobrang mixed emotions for me na makakabalik na, magbabasketball na at the same time din mahirap lumayo ngayon kasi kakapanganak lang ni Mich,” said Elorde.

That is why he is making most of his time bonding with his daughter before heading to the bubble.

“Everyday pinaaarawan ko bago mag-practice, magpapalaba, magpapaligo. Sobrang mahirap ang situation pero wala kailangan trabaho rin to. Sabi ko kay Mich, bawi na lang ako pagbalik,” he added.

Once inside the bubble, players will have to stay for the duration of their teams’ campaign or they’ll be slapped with stiff sanctions by the PBA Commissioner’s Office.

