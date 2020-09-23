NBI official, brod face extortion, graft raps over ‘pastillas’ case

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG

A National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) official and his brother working at the Bureau of Immigration (BI) are facing extortion and graft charges for demanding P200,00 from an immigration officer tagged in the so-called “pastillas” bribery scheme.

Lawyer Joshua Paul Capiral, NBI legal assistance bureau chief, and his brother, BI officer Christopher John Caapiral, were presented for inquest before the Department of Justice (DoJ) Wednesday morning for robbery-extortion in violation of the Revised Penal Code (RPC).

They are also facing charges for violating Republic Act 3019, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act; Executive Order No. 608, s. 2007 Establishing A National Security Clearance System for Government Personnel With Access to Classified Matters And For Other Purposes; and Republic Act 7613, Code of Conduct and Ethical Standard for Public Officials and Employees.

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin said the Capiral brothers were arrested during an entrapment operation at Joshua’s office last Monday night by the NBI’s Special Action Unit (SAU) led by its chief lawyer Emeterio Dongallo Jr.

Lavin said the brothers were caught in possession of P200,000 which they received from the complainant, BI officer Jeffrey Dale Salamde Ignacio.

Ignacio is one of the 19 respondents named by the NBI in the Sept. 1 complaint that was filed before the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) for their alleged involvement in the “pastillas” money-making scheme.

“Pastillas” scheme refers to the pay-off received by corrupt immigration officers from travel agencies to facilitate entry of improperly documented foreign tourists.

Early this month, the NBI recommended the suspension and the prosecution for corruption of 19 immigration personnel implicated in the racket before the OMB.

Lavin said the operation was launched after Ignacio revealed that he was approached by Christopher, telling him that Joshua can do something his case.

“He was still being made to believe, pinapaniwala pa siya nitong si Capiral na ‘I can do something about it’,” he said.

Lavin also learned from Ignacio that Joshua has been asking P100,000 from every BI officer being investigated in the “pastillas” case.

“Ignacio came to NBI at sinasabi niya na ganyan ang arrangement – P100,000 per person para ma-exclude ka o kaya, kung hindi ka matanggal, ma-weaken ‘yung case against you,” he recounted.

However, Lavin said Ignacio decided to seek the NBI’s help since the immigration officer is already facing a complaint before the OMB, and the NBI previously accepted his offer to become a witness.

SABOTAGING NBI PROBE

Prior to Ignacio’s complaint, Lavin said Joshua was already being suspected of sabotaging the NBI’s “pastillas” case.

Before the filing of the complaint at the OMB, the deputy director recounted Joshua recommended charging only four out of the 19 respondents.

“It’s betrayal. You’re undermining the efforts of the agents,” Lavin said about the actions of the NBI lawyer.

Lavin assured that the NBI’s Internal Affairs Division will investigate Joshua.

“That may include looking into the other actions of Atty. Capiral in dealing with the cases he handled,” Lavin said.

On the other hand, Lavin said re-investigation of the cases Joshua handled will no longer be needed and will just be reviewed.

He added that the prosecution offices and the OMB may only have to review cases which passed through the NBI lawyer.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Wednesday that the arrest of the Capiral brothers should serve as a warning that the government will not tolerate corruption.

“The apprehension of a ranking official of the NBI is a stern warning to all that corrupt and other criminal activities will not be tolerated, especially in agencies which are supposed to be the pillars in the administration of criminal justice,” the secretary stated.

