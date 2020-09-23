Resumption of search for missing seafarers urged

BY LESLIE ANN AQUINO

An official of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines Episcopal Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People has called for the resumption of the search for the missing crew members of a cargo vessel which sank off Japan.

CBCP-ECMI vice chairman Bishop Ruperto Santos even appealed to the owner of the ill-fated cargo ship to continue the search for the sake of the families of the missing seafarers.

“We are making a direct and strong appeal to the ship owner, Gulf Navigation Holding, to resume the searching and support their respective families in every possible way,” he said in a statement Tuesday.

Gulf Livestock, which sank off the coast of Japan earlier this month, was carrying cattles and 43 crew members, including 39 Filipino nationals.

Three Filipino crewmen were later found – one dead and two survivors. (Leslie Ann Aquino)

