Test run of Chooks PH 3×3 gets OK from GAB chief

Games and Amusement Board (GAB) Chairman Baham Mitra was impressed with how Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 held its test run on Monday for the resumption of its tournament.

For the first time, the league, led by owner Ronald Mascariñas and commissioner Eric Altamirano, was able to show GAB the entire process of its return to play inside Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Helping present were Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City Chooks players Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Santi Santillan, and Troy Rike and Uling Roasters-Butuan City’s Karl Dehesa, Franky Johnson, Chris De Chavez, JR Alabanza, and Chico Lanete.

“I’m impressed with the preparations being done by Chooks-to-Go,” said Mitra about the country’s first-ever professional 3×3 basketball league.

“They did not just meet the requirements but also improved on their submitted safety protocols.”

“We would like to thank Chairman Baham for the kind words. It’s our job to keep our players safe first and foremost as this is their livelihoods,” shared Mascariñas.

“Definitely, this is a huge step forward not only for us but for Philippine sports as well in this time of a pandemic.”

The process of entering the bubble for the President’s Cup powered by TM is strict.

Players must undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test two days before each leg of the tournament that is ranked seven by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Once they arrive, players, coaches, and league staff must present the GET Philippines’ tracing app to league officials before having their mandatory disinfection and temperature checks.

The players would then undergo an antigen test before heading into their respective rooms in the state-of-the-art facility.

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 also showed how players will enter and exit the playing court and what the waiting room looks like.

“I’m very confident with the success that will come Chooks-to-Go 3×3’s way. It will be something that everybody will look up to,” added Mitra.

Officials from the league, GAB, and Inspire Academy then discussed afterward how the presentation would look like as a broadcast test run is set to be held on Thursday.

