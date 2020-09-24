Baguio, NLEX veteran, also skipping planned PBA Clark bubble

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

Veteran Cyrus Baguio became the second NLEX player to opt out of next month’s planned restart of the PBA season inside the Clark bubble, the team confirmed on Thursday.

NLEX team manager Ronald Dulatre said Baguio is skipping the season restart due to personal reasons.

“Cyrus will not be joining for personal reasons,” Dulatre told the Manila Bulletin-Tempo.

Baguio’s decision came days after teammate Larry Fonacier elected to skip the bubble due to his wife having health issues.

Unlike Fonacier, Baguio has been joining NLEX practices at the FCL Center in Quezon City since the resumption of workouts in late-August.

The decision could mark the end of Baguio’s 17-year PBA career after indicating earlier this year that the PBA Philippine Cup will be his last.

But his plan was derailed after the PBA halted its season last March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baguio has played for six teams, including NLEX, since being drafted 14th overall by Red Bull in the 2003 PBA Draft.

comments