Buwaya, di swapang

BY KIM ATIENZA

Alam niyo ba na ang buwaya ay hindi suwapang? Isa o dalawang beses lamang ito kumain sa isang buwan at magpapahinga na ito matapos kumain.

Ang buwaya ay hindi kumakain nang higit sa kailangan.

Gayunpaman, nakakahiya naman sa mga kaibigan nating buwaya na inihahalintulad sa kanila ang ilang matatakaw nating pulitiko.

Hindi ganid ang tunay na buwaya.

Here are some facts about crocs.

Crocodiles are large aquatic reptiles that live throughout the tropics in Africa, Asia, Australia and America.

Crocodiles generally feed on mammals, fish and birds.

Crocodiles are an ancient lineage and are believed to have changed little since the time of dinosaurs.

Ancient crocodiles were said to be vegetarians.

A new study published on Cell Press claims that crocs during those times were a lot more peaceful.

The observation is based on the kind of teeth that they had, so unlike the teeth of today’s crocodiles.

Tooth complexity reveals much about the diet of animals.

Google says crocodiles are carnivores. They eat only meat. In the wild, they feast on fish, birds, frogs and crustaceans.

At the zoo, they eat small animals that have already been killed for them, such as rats, fish or mice. They also eat live locusts.

Crocodiles don´t eat as much as hot- blooded predators, like lions or tigers. They can live perfectly with one kilogram of meat per day, and they can spend months and even one year without any food.

