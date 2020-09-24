Liza Soberano files complaint vs telco employee over ‘rape’ remark

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NEIL RAMOS

Liza Soberano pushed through with her plan to file a criminal case against a netizen whom she alleged to have badmouthed her on social media.

According to reports, the 22-year-old actress trooped to the Quezon City regional trial court as accompanied by her manager Ogie Diaz and legal counsel Atty. Jun Lim Thursday morning to file charges against one Melissa Olaes, a telco employee who allegedly made a rape remark aimed towards her in a Facebook post.

Soberano said, “It was on Facebook under a thread of comments. It wasn’t the actual post of the person but she left a comment under someone else’s post a few days ago.

“It sounded like ‘Wala na daw akong trabaho. So I can do anything I want, di bale na raw masira ang image ko tapos masarap ipa-rape.”

“I was really upset because the fact that it is a rape joke, it is not something that should be taken lightly. And the fact that she is a woman, I would never in a million years do a joke like that,” she added.

According to her legal counsel, the rape remark is a clear violation of Section 4(c)(4) of Republic Act. No. 10175, otherwise known as “Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012,” in relation to Article 355 of the Revised Penal Code.

Soberano decided to lodge a formal complaint aiming to let “people learn the consequences of speaking like that on social media.”

“I want people to learn that there are consequences to everything, like rape jokes, because that is not a light matter.”

comments