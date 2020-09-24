Lone bettor from Valenzuela City bags P128.3 million jackpot prize

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By MERLINA HERNANDO-MALIPOT

A bettor from Valenzuela City proved lucky as he bagged the P128.3 million Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot prize, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced Thursday.

PCSO said that the solo lotto player who bought the ticket containing the right winning combination of 02-12-22-27-03-29 bagged the total jackpot prize of P128,397,144.80 in the Grand Lotto 6/55 drawn on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, PCSO said that a total of 43 players who guessed five correct numbers got P100,000 each while 1,653 players who got four correct numbers settled for P1,500 each.

On the other hand, 23,419 bettors got correct three numbers and won P60 each.

When claimed, the lucky winner’s prize will be subjected to 20 percent tax.

Lotto winnings above P10,000 shall be subjected to 20% final tax.

For selling the winning ticket, PCSO said that the lotto agent gets an additional one percent (1%) of the jackpot prize or a maximum one million pesos as the agent’s prize commission.

comments