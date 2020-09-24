Pinay sexy tosser thrilled to be one of virtual NBA fans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

Volleyball star Rachel Anne Daquis will be featured as one of the fans in the virtual fan board for Friday’s NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets.

The Cignal HD Spikers open hitter shared the news in her social media account Thursday night, urging everyone to also join her in watching Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

“I am so excited to be part of the virtual fan board for tomorrow’s game…” Daquis wrote.

“Follow me to get a look into the experience! Watch with me 9AM LIVE on NBA TV Philippines and One Sports!”

The virtual fan board is one of the NBA’s innovations in their tournament bubble during the pandemic where they feature fans on a giant screen beside the court in order to give players a similar competition atmosphere.

It was also a way to keep fans entertained at their homes since crowds are still restricted in most sporting events due to the pandemic.

Last month, fellow volleyball star Alyssa Valdez was also featured as a virtual fan in the LA Lakers-Houston Rockets playoff game.

comments