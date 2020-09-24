Police ready for Oct. 1 Boracay opening

BY AARON RECUENCO

Police forces in Western Visayas have started conducting a dry run of security and health safety measures that would be implemented for the reopening of the world famous Boracay Island for local tourists on October 1.

Brig. Gen. Rene Pamuspusan, director of the Western Visayas regional police, said the move is to ensure synchronized courses of action between the Local Government Units and their respective police forces for the arrival of tourists from various parts of the country.

He said he even sent a team of police to test the readiness of the responses of the local police through the conduct of Simulation Exercises at the Boracay Island.

The team from Western Visayas regional office measures the effectiveness of the plans based on the execution, they could also recommend changes to improve the existing plans.

Among the scenarios tested were active shooting, bomb threat, and an unruly COVID-19 patient who escaped from a quarantine facility.

“We assure the public of full security coverage in the island. The Local police and support units, who were earlier deployed in all strategic areas, will maintain peace and order and security and ensure that health protocols set by the IATF are being followed by the island goers,” said Pamuspusan. (Aaron Recuenco)

