Still no go for Abueva in PBA Clark bubble

Calvin Abueva’s bid to be reinstated by the PBA suffered a setback after Phoenix Super LPG was disallowed from including him in the 25-man lineup for next month’s season bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

Team manager Paolo Bugia confirmed the decision but clarified that the situation could change if the PBA decides to lift his indefinite suspension before the deadline for submission of rosters elaspes.

PBA teams have until 5 p.m. Friday to submit their roster composed of 15 players, coaches and staff.

“After clarifying rules we cannot put him in the lineup due to his current status,” said Bugia. “As of now, we’re still waiting for a favorable update from the PBA. Hopefully we could get one before opening.”

Abueva has been on the shelf since he was slapped with an indefinite in June 2019 for making a lewd gesture at the girlfriend of Ray Parks Jr. followed by a clothesline on TNT KaTropa import Terrence Jones.

The energetic forward said several weeks ago that he has completed all the conditions met by PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial, namely by issuing a public apology, participating in outreach activities and undergoing psychological therapy sessions.

But Marcial, however, explained that Abueva has yet to fully complete the process for him to finally get back on the hardcourt, something many in the PBA circle and fans in general are hoping to see. (Jonas Terrado)

