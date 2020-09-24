Tyler Herro as Izuku Midoriya? Check this art by Bleacher Report

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By CARLO ANOLIN

Miami Heat prized rookie Tyler Herro dropped a career high 37 points to lift the Miami Heat past the Boston Celtics 112-109 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

California-based sports website Bleacher Report paid homage to the 20-year-old rookie by creating an art that reimagined him as an anime character.

Bleacher Report detailed Herro sporting the costume and colors of the hero-in-the-making “Deku” or Izuku Midoriya in the shonen anime and manga series Boku no Hero Academia (My Hero Academia) by Kōhei Horikoshi.

Herro also flashed green electric lights, which is emitted from the characters’ power (quirk in anime). Written below are the words: TY HERRO ACADEMIA.

“Love the my hero crossover!” said Facebook user Matt Dougherty in the comment section.

“This just shows you don’t need to be flashy to get recognized. It’s all about basic and fundamentals for [H]erro. Most importantly, the mindset and confidence,” Alfred Alejano Castro, another netizen, commented.

As of this writing, the Facebook post has garnered 54,000 reactions, 2, 400 comments and 20,000 shares.

Herro, who went 14-for-21 from the field, also marked the most points made by a 20-year-old in the the playoffs since Lakers great Magic Johnson’s 42 points in 1980.

With the win, the Heat are on the verge of winning the NBA Eastern Conference Finals with a 3-1 standing.

Game 5 is set on Friday (Saturday morning, Manila time).

comments