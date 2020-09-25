Angel Locsin, Neil Arce cancel November wedding

BY NEIL RAMOS

Angel Locsin and Neil Arce’s much-anticipated wedding will not push through this November.

In a report on ABS-CBN News, Arce said he and Locsin have decided to move it sometime “next year” due to the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s going to be moved to early next year,” he said. “But, of course, it depends on the situation with the pandemic.”

They are mulling the possibility of making it a little bit more intimate than usual to adhere to health protocols but Arce is not keen on it, maintaining, “that’s not us.”

“We have a group of friends. We want everyone to be there. We want everyone to have fun. And you know, Angel didn’t attend their prom. She didn’t have a debut. So this is the only big party she’s going to have.”

If Arce is more vocal about the wedding, it is with good reason as he is actually in charge of everything.

Locsin quipped in the same interview, “Actually, mas bridezilla siya. Ako kasi, ‘Yes or no’ lang. ‘Okay o hindi.’ Ganun lang ako.”

