Great Filipino films-3

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

After writing about great films of our six National Artists, all gone now, Highspeed focuses on four living directors, the legendary Mike de Leon and Joel Lamangan. Plus two internationally acclaimed Brillante Mendoza and Lav Diaz.

MIKE DE LEON: “Kisapmata,” “Batch ’81,” “Bayaning 3rd

World,” “Kakabakaba Ka Ba,” “Kung Mangarap Ka’t Magising,” “Itim”

JOEL LAMANGAN: “Flor Contemplacion,” “Bakit May Kahapon Pa?,” “Sidhi,” “Bulaklak ng Maynila,” “Sabel,” “Mila”

BRILLANTE MENDOZA: “Kinatay,” “Thy Womb,” “Ma’ Rosa”

LAV DIAZ: “Batang Westside,” “Ang Babaeng Humayo”

(Next: Part 4)

