Pessumal shocks June Mar in virtual PBA 3-point shootout

By JONAS TERRADO

Von Pessumal dominated online game guru June Mar Fajardo and gained the right to represent San Miguel Beer in the PBA Virtual Three-Point Shootout.

Pessumal tallied 226 points to Fajardo’s 164 after four rounds of the shootout using the mobile game app Basketball Slam.

The reserve guard won using a mobile version of Fajardo, Marcio Lassiter, Terrence Romeo and himself to upset the six-time PBA Most Valuable Player who is an ardent DOTA and Mobile Legends gamer.

Fajardo used Pessumal, Mo Tautuaa, Chris Ross and himself during the four rounds.

Alvin Abundo defeated Paul Lee, 149-104, and will carry the flag of Magnolia in the next phase of the virtual shootout organized by the PBA while Nard Pinto downed Baser Amer 246-205 to become Meralco’s representative.

Rey Nambatac outdueled rookie Adrian Wong, 206-201, in the closest game of the bracket to progress into the next round for Rain or Shine.

Also reaching the second round were rookies Bonbon Batiller of Columbian and Kib Montalbo of TNT KaTropa, NLEX’s Philip Paniamogan, NorthPort’s Kevin Ferrer and Phoenix Super LPG’s Justin Chua.

Batiller beat fellow rookie Roosevelt Adams 242-143, Montalbo downed Lervin Flores 173-159, Paniamogan trounced Kenneth Ighalo 249-206, Ferrer walloped Paolo Taha 207-94 and Chua ripped Dave Marcelo 239-138.

Alaska’s Robbie Herndon, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s Scottie Thompson and Blackwater freshman Chris Bitoon were the first three qualifiers of the tournament that will see the winner donate P250,000 to a selected charity.

Herndon takes on Thompson, Bitoon battles Batiller, Abundo faces Pinto, Paniamogan collides with Ferrer, Chua meets Nambatac and Pessumal plays Montalbo with the winners advancing to the three-player final round.

