Taal Volcano remains abnormal – Phivolcs

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Friday that the situation at Taal Volcano remains “abnormal” as Alert Level 1 is still in place.

In the latest volcano bulletin of Phivolcs issued Friday morning, at least six volcanic earthquakes have been recorded by the agency in the past 24-hour period.

Weak steaming was also observed from the vents on the Main Crater and fissures along the Daan Kastila trail which rose five meters high before drifting southwest, Phivolcs added.

Phivolcs officer-in-charge director Renato Solidum Jr. earlier said they are closely monitoring the activities of Taal Volcano as it slightly swelled again and the number of volcanic quakes increased.

“Tingnan natin kung ano ang ikikilos nito kasi ‘yung bagong magma na umakyat during the eruption and weeks after ay nandoon sa ilalim, mga four to five kilometers,” Solidum said in a radio interview.

Meanwhile, the Phivolcs reminded the public that Alert Level 1 is maintained over the volcano which means sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island. (Alexandria San Juan)

