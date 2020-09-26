Bambol bares full ticket for POC polls

By Kristel Satumbaga

Incumbent Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Bambol Tolentino on Saturday disclosed his full ticket for the POC elections scheduled on Nov. 27.

Tolentino said triathlon chief Tom Carrasco will be running for chairman, while gymnastics president Cynthia Carrion and baseball head Chito Loyzaga will be seeking the posts of treasurer and auditor, respectively.

Running for the POC board are muay secretary general Pearl Managuelod, judo president Dave Carter, surfing president Jose Raul Canlas, and chess chief Butch Pichay.

Tolentino earlier announced that basketball president Al Panlilio and modern pentathlon head Richard Gomez are also running under his ticket as first vice president and second vice president, respectively.

“This is the lineup that we want for the new POC under the new normal,” said Tolentino, who seeks a fresh term.

Tolentino won the POC presidency over athletics chief Philip Juico in a special poll last July 2019 after Ricky Vargas stepped down from his post.

“We aim for good governance and a trusted team of the Philippine Sports Commission and the private sector. Kailangan may trust ang private sector sa POC so we can ask their assistance when needed,” Tolentino said.

Tolentino will go head-to-head with archery chief Clint Aranas for the top post.

Aranas recently bared his partial ticket that includes incumbent POC chairman Steve Hontiveros of handball, Juico and rugby president Ada Milby for first vice president and second vice president, respectively.

Aranas said in recent reports that Milby is running as an independent but they are adopting her because they have the same vision on accountability and transparency.

