Man stabs self after killing uncle in Bacolod

BACOLOD CITY – A man, who had not slept for eight days, stabbed himself with a knife he used in killing his uncle inside their house in Barangay Tangub here on Friday.

Police said the suspect, 34-year-old Mark Lowell Atienza, stabbed his uncle, Ciriaco Pabalinas, 49, to death and then lunged the knife into himself.

Capt. Armilyn Vargas, head of Police Station 8, said Pabalinas was preparing their breakfast when Atienza allegedly attacked him with a kitchen knife for an unknown reason. Then Atienza also stabbed himself in the abdomen, she added.

Both of them were brought to Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital here, where the victim was declared dead due to stab wounds in the chest.

Vargas said the victim and the suspect had no altercation prior to the incident.

She, however, said that the suspect’s behavior might be triggered by his sleepless nights due to a family problem.

Vargas said murder charges will be filed against the suspect, who is still confined at the said hospital. (Glazyl Masculino)

