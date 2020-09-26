NBA ROUNDUP: Celtics stay alive, roast Heat

Don’t count the Boston Celtics out just yet.

The Celtics beat the Miami Heat 121-108 in Game 5 to stay alive in the Western Conference Finals in Orlando Friday.

Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and pulled down 10 rebounds and Jaylen Brown added 28 points to tow the Celtics to victory and cut the series deficit to 3-2. Daniel Theis contributed 15 points and 13 rebounds, Marcus Smart had 12, and Gordon Hayward chipped in 10.

Goran Dragic topscored for the Heat with 23 points and Duncan Robinson added 20 for the Heat who are trying to reach the NBA finals for the first time since 2014, the last year LeBron James, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, played for them.

Miami clamped down on defense, limiting the Celtics to 5-of-20 shooting and took a 12-point in the first quarter, 26-18. The Heat maintained their composure and led halftime by seven, 58-51.

However, the Celtics roared back to life in the third, tied the game at 60-all, and led for the first time 62-60 on a layup by Brown from a Kemba Walker assist.

Boston turned up the heat and erected a 10-point lead with 4:26 left in the third and held nine-point lead heading into the fourth.

In the fourth quarter, it was all business for Boston, dominating the Heat on both ends of the floor on their way to a victory and chance to ties the series in Game 6 Sunday.

“We got back to playing Celtics basketball,” Kemba Walker said. “I felt like early in the game we were a little frustrated, bickering at each other at the refs. We got out of it, and just let the game come to us.”

“Boston played great in that second half, they deserved and earned what they got,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

“We did not compete hard enough defensively and we paid the price for that. But you do have to credit Boston, they played with great force particularly off the dribble.”

The winner of this series battles the Los Angeles Lakers or Denver Nuggets for the NBA title. The Lakers are ahead over the Nuggets, 3-1. Game 5 is Saturday.

KLAY IS BACK IN PRACTICE

Klay Thompson is back with the Golden State Warriors, although in practice, more than a year after he tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last year.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he was glad to see Thompson on the floor and noted that he moved well.

“It was great to have him out on the floor, in the locker room,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

“Just his presence alone gave us a jolt of energy and excitement. Practice went well. This is the first practice coming off an ACL injury and a year and a half absence so I didn’t expect him to be in top shape, in top form, and he was not, but he moved well and it’s a good first step.”

Thompson tore his left ACL after landing awkwardly while trying to dunk in the NBA Finals last season and he wasn’t the only Warrior injured in the series. Kevin Durant and Steph Curry were also hurt and the Toronto Raptors took advantage of their absence to win their first NBA title.

Toronto was unable to defend their title as they were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Miami Heat in seven games this season.

LUKE WALTON STAYING IN SACRAMENTO FOR NOW

Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton is keeping his job, new team manager Monte McNair said.

“Luke is going to be our coach next year, I’m really excited to work with him and I think we’re aligned in our vision and we’re going to start implementing it,” McNair said.

“This team showed some flashes last year,” McNair added.

“I think De’Aaron (Fox) is certainly a great young talent and I think his speed ability offensively to create really is going to be a huge catalyst for how coach Walton and I envision this team being up-tempo, creating the space to shoot threes and attack the rim.”

Walton had been coaching in the NBA for four years – three with the Lakers and one with the Kings – but had a losing record in every one of them.

(Compiled by Tristan Lozano)

