No more soap operas for Angelica Panganiban?

BY NEIL RAMOS

Angelica Panganiban is saying goodbye to teleseryes.

Or so she says.

The 33-year-old actress made the announcement during a recent virtual conference saying simply, “Gusto ko na magpaalam sa larangan ng teleserye.”

She didn’t expound as to why, though.

Panganiban is set to appear in “Walang Hanggang Paalam” a new soap produced by Dreamscape Entertainment for ABS-CBN that starts airing on Sept. 28 via the Kapamilya Channel and she vowed it would be her last for some time.

“Siguro, hanggang dito na lang po muna ang mga trabahong gagawin ko pagdating sa soap opera,” maintained the former child actress.

Panganiban was quick to deny assumption her decision relates to earlier speculation she is leaving ABS-CBN.

In any case, she is now aiming to make her mark online, starting with her podcast “Ask Angelica.”

