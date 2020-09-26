Sofia Pablo out of ‘Prima Donnas’

BY NEIL RAMOS

Rising actress Sofia Pablo will not be seen in the upcoming fresh episodes of the drama series “Prima Donnas.”

In a statement, the GMA Entertainment Group explained this is in adherence to the guidelines set by the Department of Labor and Employment on the engagement or participation of a child below 15 years of age in production work during the implementation of community quarantine.

Meanwhile, preparations for the program’s resumption of taping continue with the production strictly following the safety protocols and guidelines mandated by the government.

