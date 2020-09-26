Team Lakay, Rotary Club join forces in rice donation project for PWDs

By CARLO ANOLIN

The famed Team Lakay recently provided assistance in a rice donation project for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Balacbac, Baguio City.

Also known as “Igorot Warriors”, Team Lakay personally handed several bags and sacks of rice, courtesy of Rotary International District 3730 in Korea in partnership with the Rotary Club of Baguio Summer Capital (R.I 3790) as shown in its vlog posted Thursday.

Present in the event were Team Lakay’s coach and chairman Mark Sangiao, ONE Championship strawweight king Joshua Pacio, two-time lightweight champion Eduard Folayang, former bantamweight titleholder Kevin Belingon, ex-champion Honorio Banario, strawweight contender Lito Adiwang and Brave CF’s Jeremy Pacatiw.

They also played the “gangsa,” Cordillera’s musical instrument, in unison to entertain the crowd of Barangay Sto. Tomas.

Sangiao, in a short speech, stressed the importance of unity amid these trying times.

“Even in this pandemic, there are still people who are willing to help and we are very happy to be a part of this program,” the 41-year-old Sangiao said in mixed English and local dialect.

“We can see that we are still happy despite our situation we are in now. We are still helping each other. We are very proud, with this pandemic you are extending your help — to help our brothers [and sisters]. In behalf of the team, thank you very much.

Rotary Chairman Joey Ahn, a Korean who’s been a resident of Baguio City for 13 years, said several Rotarian and volunteer clubs in Korea are willing to provide aid to people and places through their projects related to health, hunger and literacy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Josephine Balusdan, barangay chairman, for her part, gave thanks to the Rotary club and Team Lakay’s efforts. (Carlo Anolin) ###

