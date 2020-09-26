VP Leni says she’s no time for dating someone

Vice President Leni Robredo has dismissed speculations about her love life and dating status, saying she’s had enough love to last for a lifetime.

In an interview with “Basta Batas” program, Robredo has ruled out the possibility of being romantically involved with someone else after spending 25 years of “blessed” marriage with the late Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jesse Robredo.

“I’ve always wanted to discuss this because unfortunately, I have been linked with some boys – others were even gays,” Robredo said.

“But for me, I’ve said this repeatedly, I have been blessed with the best husband and I feel that I would never have the same luck again,” she added.

In her years of marriage, Robredo was blessed with three daughters – Aika, Tricia and Jillian. “I feel like all the blessings were already given to me – especially for having a wonderful and kind husband,” she said.

“I’ve had enough love to last me a lifetime,” she added. Her husband died in a plane crash in 2012. Aside from this, Robredo said that dating someone new is completely out of the equation in her life right now.

“Sa dami ng trabaho ko, may panahon pa ba ako mag-date?,” she asked. Since she became VP in 2016, Robredo has been romantically linked with various personalities.

All these, she said, were just mere speculations and do not have basis at all. “It’s unimaginable for me – even if I’m not the VP—[it’s] unimaginable to still be with another person,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine myself to be with somebody else,” she added. (Merlina Hernando-Malipot)

