BY RICA CRUZ

Doc Rica,

Meron akong thought of getting breast implants because flat-chested ako. I know na parang superficial ‘yung dating nito pero matagal ko tal0aga siyang pinag-isipan and pinag-ipunan to have nice breasts that I always dreamed of having. Itatanong ko lang sana kung meron bang repercussions ito at kung meron ba akong dapat pagingatan, i-adjust, or iwasan in the long term once I get them. Magkakaroon ba ito ng epekto in sensation and feelings ko with my breasts?

Salamat po,

Coffee Cup

Hi Coffee Cup,

Tamang mag-research at i-consider ang mga risks sa tuwing mag-coconsider ng surgery. Merong ilang mga posibleng risks sa breast enhancement surgery. Mahirap itong i-determine sa ngayon at maaaring ang iyong cosmetic surgeon ang makakasagot ng mga iyan more in depth.

General health, medical history, and lifestyle need to be discussed and considered before the surgery. Ang surgeon din ang maaaring mag-discuss sa iyo ng types of

implants, location, and type of incision na depende sa iyong convenience and budget.

Sa side naman ng sensations and feelings, usually ay hindi affected lalo na kung hindi naman naapektuhan ang nerves and sensation points. Of course, you will feel a difference in the sense that they will be heavier than you are used to. There is also a chance that your body will adjust to be able to carry the weight of your breasts so merong ibang tao who put on additional weight din after breast implants.

Importante dito ay you are emotionally, psychologically, and financially prepared before you go under the knife. Magandang i-raise at i-consult sa iyong surgeon ang mga concerns na ito when you undergo consultation.

Always proceed with caution and consult with your doctor. Look forward to the body and breasts that as you say, you have always wanted. Explore but always be safe!

With love and lust, Doc Rica

