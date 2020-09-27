KaTropa is no longer TNT’s moniker, it’s now Tropang Giga

By JONAS TERRADO

TNT will carry the moniker Tropang Giga in time for the restart of the PBA Philippine Cup inside the bubble in Clark, Pampanga on Oct. 11.

The team officially launched their new identity through their social media accounts Saturday after more than three seasons of being known as TNT KaTropa.

“We don’t just go big! We always go GIGA!” the team said.

It will be the fifth change for the franchise since Manny V. Pangilinan acquired the franchise then known as the Mobiline Phone Pals in 2001.

Mobiline became the Talk ’N Text Phone Pals beginning in the 2001 Governors’ Cup until the 2008 Fiesta Conference.

They changed the moniker to the Talk ’N Text Tropang Texters from 2008-09 until the 2014-15 season, bringing in six championships including three straight Philippine Cup triumphs during that period.

Talk ’N Text rebranded as TNT, resulting in numerous changes from TNT Tropang Texters (2015-16 Philippine Cup), Tropang TNT (2016 Commissioner’s Cup) and TNT KaTropa (2016-2019).

The Tropang Giga are hoping to produce immediate success inside the bubble since they are among the top contenders for the Philippine Cup crown.

Coach Bong Ravena and active consultant Mark Dickel will have center Poy Erram, who was acquired from NLEX last February, to reinforce the squad powered by Jayson Castro, Roger Pogoy and Ray Parks Jr.

