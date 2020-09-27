Magnolia, TNT, 3 others set to enter PBA bubble

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

Five teams will be the first ones to experience life inside the bubble as the PBA contingent begins to set up camp in Clark, Pampanga Monday.

Magnolia, TNT, Meralco, Phoenix Super LPG, and Terra Firma are the teams scheduled to check in at Quest Hotel, the site where all PBA teams, officials, and staff will stay during the duration of the bubble.

Set to join those teams the next day are San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra, NLEX, Alaska, Rain or Shine, Blackwater, and NorthPort.

Teams will be picked up through buses provided by Genesis Transport Service through select pick-up points.

Upon arrival, teams will undergo swab test before being required to undergo 24-hour quarantine inside their hotel rooms. Teams can begin holding 5-on-5 scrimmages at the Angeles University Foundation campus if COVID-19 tests came back negative.

“I’m sure it’s something to look forward to,” said Phoenix interim coach Topex Robinson. “Our goal coming into the bubble is the opportunities that we will grow together as a team. The challenges that will set forth that I’m sure will be a great learning tool.”

Teams will be given a maximum of two weeks to hold scrimmages before the season can resume with the Philippine Cup on Oct. 11 at AUF Gym.

Meanwhile, San Miguel coach Leo Austria described the upcoming restart of the PBA Philippine Cup as unique.

League observers have put an asterisk on the would-be champion because of the pandemic but the three-time Coach of the Year sees otherwise.

“Meron man o wala (asterisk) very special ito,” said Austria in his appearance on “The Chasedown” last Saturday over One PH channel on CignalTV.

“Lalo na ito lagi itong babalik balikan, history ito e.” (with a report from Walyon Galvez)

comments