Marjorie Barretto slams Jay Sonza

BY STEPH BERNARDINO

Marjorie Barretto called out former newscaster and talk show host Jay Sonza for disseminating news about her daughter Julia being pregnant.

“‘Yung pagka-iresponsable mo lang Mr. Sonza sobra eh, hindi ka man lang nagtanong sa mga malalapit sa buhay niya,’” the 46-year-old former actress was quoted as saying in a tweet of ABS-CBN reporter MJ Felipe.

She added: “Walang pinanggalingan yung sinasabi po ninyo. Ang pagkaka-confirm pa ninyo eh baboy yung style. Di niyo na nirespeto yung pagkababae niya at saka bata. Nakakasira kayo ng pagtratrabaho ng bata.”

In the same thread, Julia, who has since filed a complaint against Sonza with the National Bureau of Investigation, shared the reason why she opted to settle things legally.

“Andami ko na ring kasing pinagdaanan, ang dami ko na ring pinalampas lalo na sa social media, binastos na yung reputation ko, yung pangalan ko. You know, I think I just want to show people now na hindi ko na pinapalampas yung mga bagay na ganito,” she said.

