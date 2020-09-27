PBA players take part in Eat Bulaga’s well-liked ‘Bawal Judgemental’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Three PBA players were among those who took part in the popular game “Bawal Judgmental” during Saturday’s episode of Eat Bulaga!.

Rain or Shine’s Ryan Arana, NorthPort’s Jonathan Grey and NLEX’s Kyles Lao were among the group of basketball players in the contest played by celebrity Isabelle Daza.

Also joining were Paolo Hubalde of the MPBL’s Valenzuela City Classic, Andrei Caracut of the ASEAN Basketball League’s Alab Pilipinas and UAAP cagers Jerom Lastimosa of Adamson and Clint Escamis of University of the East.

Daza was given three rounds to correctly answer three questions surrounding the players’ career with help from home contestant Jenner Keith Maquiling, a zumba instructor from Cebu City.

She was given P50,000 before the start of the game on the condition that P5,000 will be deducted for each wrong answer.

She only made one correct answer out of her four choices in the first round when asked who among the players began competing in tournaments at the age of 10 and below.

Hubalde was Daza’s only correct answer from her choices that included Arana, Grey and Escamis.

In the second round, Daza correctly picked two out of three players won at least five Most Valuable Player awards since childhood, namely Arana and Lao while missing out on a trifecta by selecting Lastimosa instead of Hubalde.

The final round saw Daza correctly picking Lao as the player who was a Dean’s Lister in college.

comments