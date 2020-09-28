8,000 in $50, $100 bills inserted in magazine seized

By ARIEL FERNANDEZ

The Bureau of Customs-Port of NAIA has intercepted $8,000 in $50 and $100 bills concealed between the pages of a cooking magazine at the FedEx warehouse in Pasay City.

NAIA Customs District Collector Carmelita Talusan said the parcel was misdeclared as “correspondence” from New Jersey and consigned to a resident in San Pedro, Laguna.

The package passed thru the X-ray machine and was subjected to physical examination by a Customs examiner which led to the discovery of the smuggled currency.

The seized foreign currency shall be subjected to seizure and forfeiture proceedings for violating Sections 1400 (Misdeclaration) and 1113 of Republic Act No. 10863 (CMTA) in relation to the RA 7653 (New Central Bank Act) and BSP Foreign Exchange Transaction Manual.

In line with the intensified enforcement and prosecution drive of Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero, the case records will be referred to Bureau Action Team Against Smugglers (BATAS) and Legal Service for further investigation, case build up, and prosecution for violation of Sections 1400 and 1401 of the CMTA in relation to the New Central Bank Act.

Talusan warned the public not to engage in similar fraudulent schemes as the BSP Manual of Foreign Exchange Transaction simply requires the faithful declaration and accomplishment of Foreign Currency Declaration Forms for importation and exportation of foreign currency in excess of $10,000 or its equivalent.

