Coach Spo sees lots of storylines when he faces Lebron, Lakers

By CARLO ANOLIN

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Lakers superstar LeBron James are set to have a grand reunion when the two face in the NBA Finals starting Wednesday (Thursday, Manila Time).

While Spoelstra will still be calling the shots for the Heat, LeBron will be playing for the Lakers this time.

James led Miami to back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013 together with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Spoelstra and James shared a lot of history in the Heat franchise but their Game 1 matchup will be their first time to share one floor on the opposing sides in the NBA Finals.

During the celebration, after Heat’s 125-113 win over the Boston Celtics to close out the series 4-2, Spoelstra was asked what it is going to be like facing James in the Finals.

And the Filipino-American coach responded first with a laugh.

“I mean that’s a great storyline, right? Can you let us enjoy this for a little bit right now?” Spoelstra said in jest.

“This is hard to do. It’s hard to get to this point and I want our guys to recognize that, acknowledge it, enjoy it… at least for a night. And then we get onto that.”

It was six years in the making for Spoelstra and the Heat since this will be Miami’s first trip to the NBA Finals since James opted for free agency in 2014, and eventually returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 49-year-old Spoelstra is nothing but grateful for his wards and described the current franchise as a “special group.”

“This group more than anything, they just love to compete. We’re so grateful for this opportunity in this bubble.

“This group would have done it in an empty gym without anybody watching. Just toss that ball up. And I love that this group is so pure and enjoy each others’ success.”

From 2011 to 2014, Spoelstra steered the Heat for four consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearance.

In 2013 and 2014 ECF, Miami faced the Paul George-led Indiana Pacers, who was then coached by Frank Vogel, current tactician of James and the Lakers.

The Heat bagged the back-to-back NBA titles in 2012 and 2013 against the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-1) and the San Antonio Spurs (4-3).

The Spurs exacted revenge in 2014 to stop the Heat’s three-peat quest.

