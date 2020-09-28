FDCP chair Liza Diño says PPP to push through

BY NEIL RAMOS

The 4th Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) will push through this October despite the pandemic.

Film Development Council of the Philippines chair Liza Diño made the announcement during a recent interview sharing the much-awaited annual event will help reinvigorate the industry during these trying times.

She said, “Online siya through the FDCP platform. We created an exclusive platform for PPP 2020.”

Diño believes there is a huge need for stability given the uncertainty we are facing.

“We need this. We need local content. Ayaw nating masanay ang audiences natin sa foreign films or K-drama,” she opined.

“Given the situation, all the more na dapat tayong maging masigasig na makakapagpalabas ng Filipino films, ng sariling atin. Kasi nandiyan ang audiences natin sa kanilang mga bahay and we need to be able to serve them,” Diño maintained.

She vowed the FDCP will always be ready to help the industry in more ways than one.

As to detractors who doesn’t seem to agree with her, Diño said, “I still see and feel na these things are a huge misunderstanding lang talaga.”

“Ako, honestly, I am hoping that, at some point, we will all be able to sit down and talk. Iisa lang din naman ang layunin namin, ang matulungan ang industry as a whole so, sana talaga, at some point, there’s a chance to talk.”

In any case, Diño said, she is already coordinating with members of the Philippine Motion Pictures Association (PMPA) with regards to the PPP.

“We are coordinating with them sa iba’t iba nating activities. Even if walang pag-uusap with PMPPA mismo as a whole, yung ibang event ng PMPPA especially for PPP next month, individually with other production companies we are in talks sa mga pelikulang i-acquire natin na ipapalabas natin para sa PPP,” Diño maintained.

